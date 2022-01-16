PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The pilot of a medical helicopter that crash-landed without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia last week has been released from a hospital.

The pilot’s name hasn’t been officially released. He said Sunday morning he didn’t remember much about the accident but was feeling fortunate.

He expressed gratitude to other crew, first responders and medical personnel treating his injuries.

The helicopter was transporting an infant girl when it came down Tuesday afternoon next to Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby.