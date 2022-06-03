LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say someone broke into a Lewis Township home on May 20 and stole a bag of pierogies.

The press release stated troopers are looking for a suspect who stole a five-pound bag of Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the victim’s residence and caused $10 worth of damage to the victim’s drywall.

According to state troopers, the burglary took place on the morning of May 20, right off of Route 15 in Lycoming County.

This investigation is ongoing.