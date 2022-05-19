(AP) – A shooting near Philadelphia’s Temple University has wounded five people — two in extremely critical condition.

A suspect was caught with the help of university police, a spokesperson for the school told WPVI-TV.

The victims were three women, ages 19, 20 and 21, as well as two men, ages 28 and 59.

The university believes none were its students.

Police said the 28-year-old man was shot 14 times. He’s listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.