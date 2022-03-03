PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia homicide detective has been arrested on perjury and obstruction charges.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office announced the charges Thursday against 51-year-old James Pitts on the recommendation of a grand jury.

Pitts has been accused of aggressive physical interrogation tactics and coercing false confessions. But the charges Thursday stem from the case of a man exonerated in the murder of a well-known jewelry store owner after spending almost 11 years in prison.

No attorney information was available in court records. A spokesman for the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge said they would help with Pitt’s defense.