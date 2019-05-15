Philadelphia 5-year-old brought crack cocaine to preschool, police say

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – Police are investigating a disturbing incident at a Philadelphia preschool.

Authorities say a 5-year-old boy brought more than 20 vials of crack cocaine to the school. The vials were in a plastic bag.

An employee took the bag and gave it to a manager, who called police.

Parents of children who attend the preschool are understandably upset.

“I feel that it’s just the parents’ fault. You know, we’ve got to do better with raising our kids,” Atiba Byrd said.

Investigators say none of the children passed the drugs around or ate them.

The boy is reportedly staying with family members.