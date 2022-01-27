PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WKBN) – PETA is calling for the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to be replaced with a persimmon tree so that Phil can retire to a sanctuary.

In a letter sent Thursday to Jeff Lundy, president of The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, PETA stated that persimmon seeds are said to predict the weather correctly about a quarter of the time, which the organization says is close to Phil’s record.

“As you know, Phil is certainly not a real meteorologist and didn’t volunteer for this job. For far too long, he’s been dragged out of a fake tree stump and subjected to noise, flashing lights, and crowds, against all of his natural instincts,” the letter read.

PETA stated that the groundhog club could spare Phil noisy crowds and bright lights by switching to a ceremony in which an official could check the persimmon seeds.

The organization also suggested that the club could, “check the height of hornets’ nests, and look at the thickness of regional apple skins and cornhusks and then issue a report,” instead.

PETA has also suggested donating a free animatronic groundhog that it says would actually predict the weather using artificial intelligence.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said that this is not an ideal life for a groundhog.

“Phil’s an expert in burrowing, foraging and living the life nature intended for him, not in meteorology… PETA is hoping to help the groundhog club kick off a kinder February 2 and let Phil (and his companion) go to a reputable sanctuary, where he can live without worry, without being picked up and whirled about, and engage in the natural behavior denied him in his Plexiglas enclosure.”

The first Groundhog Day using a groundhog was celebrated for the first time on February 2, 1887, at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. According to tradition, if the groundhog “sees its shadow” and runs back into its burrow, there will be six more weeks of winter; while no shadow means an early spring.