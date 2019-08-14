Person of interest in PA murder of woman, 10-year-old arrested in West Virginia

The Charleston Police Department says 21-year-old Jack Elijah Turner was arrested at a Greyhound Bus station

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A person of interest in the murder of a woman and her 10-year-old son in Crawford County, Pennsylvania has been arrested in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Charleston Police Department says 21-year-old Jack Elijah Turner was arrested at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Greyhound Bus station on Reynolds Street.

Pennsylvania State Troopers say 49-year-old Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son were murdered Saturday at a home on State Highway 198 in Randolph Township, Pennsylvania.

Police say Whitman is Turner’s stepmother.

Troopers believe Turner stole the car at the residence.

He had been on the run for several days. Police searched for him in Sandy Lake in Mercer County, Pennsylvania over the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, there were reports that people saw him in Florida.

Turner is also wanted for armed robbery in Pennsylvania.