OHIOVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – One person has died after a house fire in Ohioville, near southern Columbiana County Monday evening.

This is according to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. The fire happened on Ridgemont Drive, and crews were called around 5:15 p.m.

Ohioville is 8 miles or 15 minutes away from the Calcutta/East Liverpool area.

Crews did not release information on if anyone else was injured or how the fire happened.

No other information was available to report. WKBN has reached out to the Beaver County Coroner’s Office to find out more information.