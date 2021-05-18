Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall.

Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.

Askey’s statement came days after the leaders of the nation’s two major teachers unions called for a full return to in-person learning.

Most Pennsylvania schools have already resumed at least some in-person instruction, though some are sticking with virtual learning at least through the end of the current academic year.