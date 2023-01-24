HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.

The deadline to submit 2022 personal income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

“If you’re looking to avoid paying someone else a fee to file your PA return for you, myPATH is a great alternative. This online filing option helps us deliver on Governor Shapiro’s promise to keep costs down for Pennsylvanians and their families,” Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne said. “You can access myPATH from a computer, tablet or mobile phone, which makes it easy to file your return at a time and place that are convenient for you.”

More information regarding the features that myPATH offers can be found here.

If you are a taxpayer who received more than $33 in total gross income in the calendar year of 2022, you must file a Pennsylvania person income tax return by midnight on Tuesday, April 18.