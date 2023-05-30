(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Kane, Pennsylvania, woman has been sentenced to federal prison for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

Pauline Bauer was sentenced on Tuesday to 27 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony — as well as other charges. She had been convicted in January 2023.

An announcement from the Department of Justice said evidence showed Bauer among rioters in a mob that illegally entered the Capitol building.

Body camera footage from officers at the Capitol building showed Bauer demanding that Nancy Pelosi, then serving as Speaker of the House, be brought out to the mob.

Ultimately, Bauer was physically removed from the rotunda by officers in riot gear. In addition to the prison term, Bauer was sentenced to 24 months of supervised release and was fined $2,000.