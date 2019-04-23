Pennsylvania woman discovers ex-boyfriend living in her attic for weeks Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PITTSBURGH (CNN Newsource) - A Pennsylvania woman suspected for weeks someone had been getting into her house while she was away. She tried to ignore it, but soon discovered a dangerous ex-boyfriend was living in her attic.

The Protection From Abuse (PFA) granted to her by a judge clearly didn't work.

"I feel that this is going to affect me for the rest of my life," she said.

This woman will never be the same. We're not using her name or showing her face to protect her identity.

But she did share what happened to her.

"I had an intuition about it but I ignored it. I brushed it aside. I didn't want to seem paranoid or -- you know, you never think this will happen to you but I should have trusted my instinct because I was right."

For the last three weeks, she said she saw signs inside of her Brighton Heights home that someone else might be living there.

She was afraid it was her ex-boyfriend, Cary Cocuzzi.

The first sign was the toilet seat in her bathroom.

"Nobody in my home uses the bathroom that way and I didn't have any visitors, so I just thought, 'Gosh, is this guy in my house? This is so strange.'"

The second sign was a blanket she found in a corner of her basement where no one ever went.

"I knew that blanket had not been there before. I knew it but what could I do? I already had the PFA against him. I can't call the police and say there's a blanket in my basement."

She did have an active PFA against Cocuzzi but on Saturday night, she found him standing in the middle of her bedroom.

He grabbed her face but she fought him off. She ran outside screaming and six neighbors called 911.

She's so thankful her two daughters weren't home this weekend but she also feels incredibly violated. She worries about what might happen when Cocuzzi gets out of jail.

"He did not respect the PFA. Who knows what could have happened?"

Police said Cocuzzi told them he has been homeless several times in the past two years.