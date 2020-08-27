Pennsylvania volunteers heading to Gulf Coast to help with Hurricane Laura

About 600 trained disaster workers are being deployed from across the U.S. helping to support communities threatened by Hurricane Laura

(WKBN) – Volunteers from across Pennsylvania are heading south to the Gulf Coast to help with Red Cross relief efforts during Hurricane Laura.

The volunteers will take on various roles in the effort, including logistics, reunification, health services, sheltering and helping to feed people impacted by the storm. Other volunteers will be helping the effort virtually.

“The Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent 25 volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Laura. We expect that number will continue to grow post-landfall and we anticipate deploying additional teams to meet response needs. We are thankful for the dedication and compassion of Red Cross volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Patricia Waldinger, CEO of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

About 600 trained disaster workers are being deployed from across the U.S. helping to support communities threatened by Hurricane Laura.

Red Cross expects to send more responders, depending on the impact Hurricane Laura has on Louisiana and Texas.

More stories from WKBN.com: