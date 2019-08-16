Pennsylvania unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9% in July

The Labor and Industry Department said the 3.9% rate in July was 0.1 percent higher than the record low

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s jobless rate is up slightly but remains near record lows under state records that go back four decades.

The Labor and Industry Department said Friday the 3.9% rate in July was 0.1 percent higher than the record low that was in place from April to June.

The national rate of 3.7 percent was unchanged from June.

The size of the state’s workforce rose by 1,000 to nearly 6.5 million. The number of unemployed Pennsylvanians rose by 4,000, which is the first increase in the current calendar year.

The state’s unemployment rate a year ago was 0.3 percentage points higher.

