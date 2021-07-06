Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to jump by 5% early next year

Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will soon rise by another 5%. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission voted Tuesday for higher rates that will apply as of Jan. 2.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will soon rise by another 5%. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission voted Tuesday for higher rates that will apply as of Jan. 2.

The most common E-ZPass fare for a passenger vehicle will rise by a dime, from $1.60 to $1.70.

Those being charged through a scan of their license plate will see the most common fare go from $3.90 to $4.10.

Officials say 2022 will be the first time in six years that fares will have jumped by less than 6%.

The turnpike has pumped more than $7 billion in funding from tolls to the state Transportation Department since 2007.

