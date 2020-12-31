Pennsylvania Turnpike toll prices to increase starting this weekend

Tolls will go up 6% for E-ZPass users

(WKBN) – People who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be paying more to use the road starting this Sunday.

Tolls will go up 6% for E-ZPass users.

Those who use toll-by-plate will see an additional 45% increase at the following exits:

Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376)

Delaware River Bridge (New Jersey border)

Gateway Toll Plaza (Ohio border)

Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66)

Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit Tolls (I-476/Northeastern Extension)

Findlay Connector (PA Turnpike 576/Southern Beltway)

Toll-by-plate customers can reduce the increase by 15% each month if they create an autopay account with a new smartphone app called “PA Toll Pay.” It will be available this Saturday.

Last March, Pennsylvania eliminated toll collectors and went to an all-electronic pay system.