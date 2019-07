Cashless tolls are already being used on the Beaver Valley Expressway

(WKBN) – Drivers traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from Ohio will soon not have to stop to pay a toll.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is doing away with cash tolls at the Gateway Plaza on the Ohio line.

Starting October 27, your toll will be collected either through E-Z Pass or a camera will take a picture of your license plate. A bill will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Cashless tolls are already being used on the Beaver Valley Expressway.