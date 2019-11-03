Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to be all-cashless by fall 2021

Toll booths will still be at some exit ramps until 2026 to record E-ZPass signals or photograph license plates

PITTSBURGH (AP) – After four years of testing, the Pennsylvania Turnpike says it plans to move ahead with a $129 million project to become a completely cashless toll system in two years, eliminating hundreds of toll collecting and auditing positions along the way.

Turnpike chief executive officer Mark Compton told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week that “the goal is to have the system completely cashless by the fall off 2021.”

Toll booths will still be at some exit ramps until 2026 to record E-ZPass signals or photograph license plates so bills can be mailed to drivers.

The jobs of the 600 remaining toll collectors and toll auditors will be eliminated, but officials say they will have the opportunity to move into other turnpike jobs or to take classes at the turnpike’s expense.