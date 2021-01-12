Pennsylvania troopers take over $45 million in drugs off streets in 2020

Pennsylvania

That's about $2 million more than the year before

(WKBN) – In 2020, the Pennsylvania State Police took over $45 million in drugs off the streets — about $2 million more than in 2019.

PSP collected over $15 million in drugs in the last quarter of 2020.

Here’s the breakdown of how much of each drug Pennsylvania troopers seized in the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Cocaine: 132.96 pounds, $2,925,120
  • Crack cocaine: 2.49 pounds, $39,840
  • Heroin: 107.25 pounds, $3,646,500
  • Fentanyl: 18.05 pounds, $288,000
  • LSD: 43 doses, $860
  • Marijuana THC – liquid: 18.5 pints, $123,950
  • Marijuana THC – solid: 37.88 pounds, $189,400
  • Marijuana plants: 106 plants, $17,490
  • Processed marijuana: 804.38 pounds, $2,413,140
  • Methamphetamines: 401.66 pounds, $4,016,600
  • MDMA – ecstasy: 17.88 pounds, $59,004
  • MDMA – pills: 1,639 pills, $24,585
  • Other narcotics: 16.69 pounds, $33,380
  • Other narcotics – pills: 59,770 pills, $1,494,250

As part of Drug Take Back Day, troopers also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication in the fourth quarter of 2020.

