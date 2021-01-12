Pennsylvania troopers take over $45 million in drugs off streets in 2020

That's about $2 million more than the year before

(WKBN) – In 2020, the Pennsylvania State Police took over $45 million in drugs off the streets — about $2 million more than in 2019.

PSP collected over $15 million in drugs in the last quarter of 2020.

Here’s the breakdown of how much of each drug Pennsylvania troopers seized in the fourth quarter of 2020:

Cocaine: 132.96 pounds, $2,925,120

Crack cocaine: 2.49 pounds, $39,840

Heroin: 107.25 pounds, $3,646,500

Fentanyl: 18.05 pounds, $288,000

LSD: 43 doses, $860

Marijuana THC – liquid: 18.5 pints, $123,950

Marijuana THC – solid: 37.88 pounds, $189,400

Marijuana plants: 106 plants, $17,490

Processed marijuana: 804.38 pounds, $2,413,140

Methamphetamines: 401.66 pounds, $4,016,600

MDMA – ecstasy: 17.88 pounds, $59,004

MDMA – pills: 1,639 pills, $24,585

Other narcotics: 16.69 pounds, $33,380

Other narcotics – pills: 59,770 pills, $1,494,250

As part of Drug Take Back Day, troopers also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication in the fourth quarter of 2020.