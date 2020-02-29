Pennsylvania trooper shot while conducting traffic stop

A tweet from state police says the trooper was hospitalized and stable

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania state trooper conducting a traffic stop has been shot.

State police say the shooting happened early Saturday in Franklin County, just north of the Maryland border.

The extent of the trooper’s injuries is unclear. A tweet from state police says the trooper was hospitalized and stable.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

