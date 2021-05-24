Pennsylvania to resume work-search rule for jobless benefits

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Monday that the requirement will resume July 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania will resume work-search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Monday that the requirement will resume July 18. So, people claiming jobless benefits will have to search for work during the previous week.

A work registration requirement will resume in September. The requirements have been waived by Wolf under his emergency disaster authority invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 750,000 people in Pennsylvania who have been receiving jobless benefits either through a state or federal program were also receiving the extra $300 a week.