HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tipped employees in Pennsylvania will soon have to make more than four times as much money in tips to be paid below the state’s minimum wage.

That’s under a new regulation approved Monday.

It could take effect in the coming months.

Currently, employers can pay tipped employees less than the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, to as low as $2.83 if they make at least $30 a month in tips.

Under the newly approved rule, that monthly tip threshold will rise to $135 a month.

The rule also says an employee must spend at least 80% of their time on tipped work to be classified as a tipped employee.