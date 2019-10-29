Pennsylvania to extend security grants to fight hate crimes

Pennsylvania will provide millions of dollars in grants to protect houses of worship and other potentially targeted community organizations from hate crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania will provide millions of dollars in grants to protect houses of worship and other potentially targeted community organizations from hate crimes, a program inspired by the deadly mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue a year ago.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Tuesday that the Democrat will sign the bill, now that it’s passed the Legislature.

The bill creates a five-year, $5 million grant program to be administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Grants can range from $5,000 to $150,000, and eligible applicants are tax-exempt nonprofits that the FBI included within a bias motivation category for hate crimes in 2017.

The money can be used for anything that enhances an organization’s safety. Mass shootings are spurring similar grant programs in a number of states.

