Pennsylvania teacher fights suspension over DC protest

This undated photo provided by Jason Moorehead shows Moorehead. Moorehead, who has been suspended from his teaching post at the Allentown School District in Pennsylvania, says the district falsely asserted that he was at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6. 2021 riot. (Jason Moorehead via AP)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania public school teacher who attended Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington says he is fighting to restore his reputation and get back into the classroom.

Jason Moorehead says his district falsely accused him of being at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly siege.

Moorehead says he was never any closer than a mile and a quarter to the Capitol that day and did nothing wrong.

The Allentown School District says Moorehead’s social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington, are a focus of its probe.

The middle school social studies teacher remains suspended with pay.