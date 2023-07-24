HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The second State Trooper that was involved in a shooting in Juniata County that killed State Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. back in June has been discharged from Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Lieutenant James Wagner was wounded during the shooting back on June 17 and was discharged from the medical center on Monday, July 24. Penn State Hershey Medical Center states that Lt. Wagner will continue his recovery at a rehabilitation center.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. James Wagner raises his hand to match salutes with his fellow troopers as he is discharged from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. James Wagner is loaded into a Life Lion ambulance after being discharged from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Wagner was wounded in the shooting by a round that entered his patrol vehicle.

After the shooting, Wagner, 45, was in critical condition at Hershey Medical Center. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in September 2002 and is assigned as station commander of Troop G, Bedford.