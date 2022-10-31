FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police.

According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township, Franklin County, around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 31.

While at the scene of the crash, an investigating trooper was hit by a passing motorist and was flown from the scene to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The trooper is currently in stable condition, according to PSP.

The person driving the vehicle that hit the trooper did stop at the scene, according to PSP. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.