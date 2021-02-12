Pennsylvania state trooper, 3 others accused of illegal activity at strip club

Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert E. Covington Jr. arrives for his arraignment at the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center in Scranton, Pa. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. State Police charged Covington, his business partner and two others for his alleged involvement in a prostitution, gambling and money laundering scheme centered around the Sinners Swing Gentlemen’s Club in Mayfield, Pa., a Lackawanna County strip club owned by Covington and his business partner, David P. Klem. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

MAYFIELD, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania trooper and three other people have been charged with operating a corrupt organization involving prostitution, gambling and money laundering at a strip club the trooper co-owns.

The charges were announced Thursday. Robert Covington Jr. has served with the state police for 13 years and was suspended without pay after turning himself in.

He was assigned with the state police Bureau of Gaming Enforcement division and had been on restricted duty while the investigation was ongoing.

The other three defendants are the co-owner of the Sinners Swing Gentlemen’s Club in Mayfield and two people who worked there.