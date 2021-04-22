Pennsylvania State Police trooper arrested on criminal charges

Charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) ­– A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper has been arrested on charges related to evidence tampering.

On Thursday, charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division against Trooper Trask Alexander.

Alexander is accused of attempting to have a traffic citation, issued by another trooper to an acquaintance of Alexander’s in November 2020, removed from their records.

He faces charges of tampering with records or identification, tampering with public records or information and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.

Alexander enlisted in the PSP in November 2014. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Beaver.

He is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him and an internal investigation.