HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that they seized more than $65 million dollars worth of illegal drugs in the commonwealth in 2022.

State Police say that during the fourth quarter of 2022, $10. 3 million in drugs were collected.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, troopers seized 110 pounds of cocaine, 118 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of heroin, 1,221 pounds of processed marijuana, and 21,661 pills of assorted narcotics.

State Police also collected 797 pounds of medications from their Prescription Drug Take Back program in the fourth quarter for a total of 3,422 pounds in 2022.

Below is a chart of all the drugs that State Police seized in 2022.

2022 Drug Seizure Totals

DrugTotal SeizedValue of Amount Seized
Cocaine546.82 lbs.$13,389,880
Crack Cocaine18.39 lbs.$294,240
Heroin60.14 lbs.$2,044,760
Fentanyl348.36 lbs.$7,508,000
LSD – Pills and Paper981 doses$19,620
Marijuana THC – Liquid140.09 pints$938,603
Marijuana THC Solid641.17 lbs.$3,205,850
Marijuana Plants2,366 plants$390,390
Processed Marijuana7,832 lbs.$23,496,030
Methamphetamines691.54 lbs.$6,915,400
MDMA – Ecstasy25.055 lbs.$82,698
MDMA – Pills8,716$130,740
Other Narcotics335.79 lbs.$671,580
Other Narcotics (pills)252,753$6,318,825
 Total Value$65,406,616
Data from Pennsylvania State Police