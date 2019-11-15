Pennsylvania State Police looking for robber of Tic Toc in Slippery Rock Twp.

Breaking News
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching a robber of the Tic Toc convenience store in Slippery Rock Township.

Police say that the incident took place Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at the Tic Toc Convenience Store on Ellwood Road.

A man, armed with a gun, walked into the store and demanded money from the register and lottery, according to the report.

Police say the robber was seen wearing a green jacket with a hood, a dark ski mask, gloves and sweatpants that had “Laurel” written down the leg in white.

Video surveillance was reviewed by officials and it showed the man running away after the robbery.

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information should contact the State Police department in New Castle at (724) 598-2211.

