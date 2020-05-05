Pennsylvania starts plan to add another area code in central, northwest regions

The one-year plan will introduce a second area code to the 27 counties in the 814 area code

(WKBN) – A second area code is being added in the 814 area code in Pennsylvania.

It won’t start for another year until all of the available 814 numbers are given out.

Right now, the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission has approved a one-year plan to let everyone know about what’s coming in the 27 counties where 814 is used, including Mercer County.

Starting in October, you’ll be encouraged to voluntarily start ten-digit dialing. In April, it will be required.

The new area code will be put in service next May but it may not be needed until 2022.