HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has set another annual record for gambling revenue in the era of online gambling and sports betting.

State regulators say casinos and other operators won more than $4.7 billion from gamblers in calendar year 2021 in one of the nation’s largest commercial casino states.

The rebound continues after pandemic-related shutdowns sapped casino revenue in 2020.

The more than $4.7 billion came from 16 operating casinos, including three new mini-casinos in 2021, as well as fantasy sports operators and truck stops.

That beat the $3.9 billion recorded in fiscal year 2021, as well as the previous calendar year high of $3.4 billion, two years ago.