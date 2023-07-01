HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTHM) — The Pennsylvania Senate approved a budget of roughly $45 billion on Friday, June 30. But will the House agree to it?

The Senate’s budget approves money for things like public legal defense and school vouchers.

“We have worked diligently and thoughtfully with the governor over the past month or so to make sure we get a budget that was helpful to all of Pennsylvania. He had his priorities, we had our priorities, and we compromised. We have a split government, and nobody is going to get everything they want, and we’re all going to give probably more than we wish to give,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward.

House Democrats are opposed to vouchers and are not at the Capitol as of 6 p.m. Friday, so they won’t get a deal done before tonight’s deadline.

Governor Shapiro will not get an on-time budget in his first year, but it is not the first time that has happened. Shapiro also noted that there is still work to be done as a budget is not official until the Senate, House and governor all agree.

The House will in session at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.