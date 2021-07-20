Pennsylvania scamming victims lost over $108 million in 2020; How can you avoid them?

ERIE, Pa. (WJET) – If you were the victim of an online scam in 2020, you were not alone, especially if you live in Pennsylvania.

Out of the record $4.2 billion stolen from Americans through online scams in 2020 based on the Internet Crime Complaint Center, people from the commonwealth lost $108,506,204, the eighth most in the country. That is over half of the $7.6 billion that was been stolen between 2017 and 2019.

A poll of 772 by SocialCatfish.com pinned down some findings to inform the public of what to watch for. Here were some of their findings:

People 20 years old or younger had the fastest growing rate of victims

The top five apps where people surveyed were scammed were 1) Facebook, 2) Google Hangouts, 3) Instagram, 4) WhatsApp and 5) Plenty of Fish

73 percent of the 722 victims are too ashamed to file an official report of the scam

A major impediment to stopping online scams are law enforcement jurisdictions, as many scammers originate from outside the United States

Spoofing is a new and highly effective scam, where scammers make their phone number appear to belong to your bank, credit card company or other “legitimate” company you do business with. Using this technique, scammers stole over $216 million in 2020 compared to $0 in 2017.

SocialCatfish.com listed 10 ways to avoid getting scammed.