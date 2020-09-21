Pennsylvania restaurants now allowed to seat more people indoors

Restaurants will have to agree to follow safety guidelines

(WKBN) – Starting Monday, restaurants in Pennsylvania can seat more customers indoors.

They will now be allowed to increase indoor occupancy to 50% and they won’t be able to sell alcohol past 10 p.m.

Restaurants that want to keep half capacity must go through a self-certification process. This means they will agree to follow safety guidelines.

A database will be available for people to see which restaurants are certified.

In July, Gov. Tom Wolf reduced restaurant capacity to 25% in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

More stories from WKBN.com: