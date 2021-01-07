Pennsylvania reports first case of COVID-19 variant in the state

Though studies are still being done, the variant is believed to be more contagious but not more lethal than other strains

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania reported its first case of the COVID-19 variant in the state.

The confirmed case is in Dauphin County.

This variant is the same one that was first discovered in England in December. Though studies are still being done, the variant is believed to be more contagious but not more lethal than other strains.

This individual tested positive after known international exposure. A case investigation and contact tracing were performed to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with this individual.

The person had mild symptoms, which have since been resolved while they completed their isolation at home.

“Pennsylvania has been preparing for this variant by working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been sending 10-35 random samples biweekly to the CDC since November to study sequencing and detect any potential cases for this new COVID-19 variant,” said Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it.

Levine said as there is still much to learn about the variant, Pennsylvanians should continue social distancing, washing their hands and avoiding large gatherings.

The COVID-19 virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, mutates regularly as virus mutation is common. According to the CDC , this new variant was recognized in the United Kingdom in mid-December 2020.

As public health experts continue to study this new variant, they expect that all currently available diagnostic tests will detect the variant as COVID-19 and that the COVID-19 vaccines with federal Emergency Use Authorizations will remain effective against this variant as well.