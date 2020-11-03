Pennsylvania reports 2,875 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase in the state

That brings the statewide total to 214,871 cases and 8,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,875 positive cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 3,969 cases and 11 new deaths were reported over a two-day period.

That’s the highest daily increase of cases in the state.

That brings the statewide total to 214,871 cases and 8,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 27 and November 2 is 259,898 with 16,301 positive cases. There were 39,561 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 2.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 3,846 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,354,346 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in October; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in October; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,500 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,725 cases among employees, for a total of 32,225 at 1,086 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,816 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,595 of our total cases are among health care workers.

