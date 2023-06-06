(WHTM) — A state Rep. from northeastern Pennsylvania wants to make sure students understand the impact of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Rep. Jim Haddock introduced legislation that would require schools to observe a moment of silence to annually recognize Sept. 11.

The legislation would also direct the Department of Education to identify curriculum, which would be optional on a school-by-school basis, that would teach kids about the significance of the historical event.

The legislation passed the House and now moves to the Senate.