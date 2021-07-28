Pennsylvania ranks 6th best in the country for credit card debt

(WJET/WFXP) – People across the United States had a total of almost $900 billion in credit card debt at the beginning of 2021.

Fortunately, according to a study of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia from personal finance website WalletHub, Pennsylvania has been one of the most responsible.

Residents of the commonwealth have a median credit card balance of $1,871 dollars, and based on average payments of $134 per month, the average timeframe to pay off that balance is the sixth fastest in the U.S., at just under 10 and a half months.

Cindy Tullio, credit card manager of Erie Federal Credit Union, said she is not surprised

“More and more, what we have seen is that consumers have become more aware of the negative financial impact of long term credit card debt,” said Tullio. “Consumers are no longer relying on their credit cards for spending… [also,] less travel, vacations and overall expenses that consumers may normally use a credit card for have declined due to the pandemic and stimulus money. Conversely, economic fear, the unemployment rate and other similar factors have added to the use of less credit and the paydown of debt.”

Stacy Lundell, branch manager of the Tendto Credit Union in Girard, said a lot of people have used their stimulus money wisely during the pandemic.

“Personally, I’ve seen a lot of people being more cautious about their debt,” said Lundell. “Some of the reliefs they’ve gotten, they’re looking to pay that off and have a chance to get ahead on things.”

Representatives from both credit unions helped put together this list of helpful tips for credit card users: