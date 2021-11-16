Pennsylvania pushes ‘forever chemicals’ drinking water limit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has received preliminary approval to set a statewide drinking water limit on the presence of two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals.”

The proposed rule, approved by the Environmental Quality Board, would set a limit of 14 parts per trillion and 18 parts per trillion on two chemicals that belong to the group of substances known collectively as PFAS.

The chemicals are used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers.

The rule still requires approval by another regulatory board.

Currently, there is no national limit, although the federal government has issued an advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.