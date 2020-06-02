Breaking News
Pennsylvania primary begins amid unrest, pandemic

Pennsylvania

There will be hundreds fewer polling places to cope with difficulties from the coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania is holding a primary election amid civil unrest, a pandemic, the introduction of new voting machines in 22 counties and the debut of mail-in balloting.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The result of the highest-profile contest is a foregone conclusion, with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden their presumptive party nominees.

There will be hundreds fewer polling places to cope with difficulties from the coronavirus. Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering Philadelphia and five counties to keep counting mailed-in ballots that arrive up to a week after polls close at 8 p.m.

