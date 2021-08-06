Pennsylvania police say 4 killed in Friday morning Steelton fire

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
red fire alarm switch

Adobe Stock

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Four people were killed Friday morning in fire at a Steelton building that includes a convenience store, Pennlive.com reported.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told the news organization four died and said state and county fire investigators were involved.

The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. at a two-story brick building on Front Street.

Photos posted online showed smoke coming out of second-floor windows. The building had once been a tavern.

Pennlive reported the victims lived in a second-floor apartment.

The coroner’s office has people at the scene and referred questions to a county spokesperson, who said more information was expected to be released later. A message was also left for Steelton’s police chief.

Steelton is about 4 miles south of Harrisburg along the Susquehanna River.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com