LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A brief report from the Pennsylvania State Police says a 15-year-old girl reported a sexual assault.

According to the report, the alleged statutory rape happened May 21 when the report was initially filed.

It was officially released on the Pennsylvania State Police website yesterday.

Reports say the incident happened in Lake Township in Mercer County.

Police did not release any names or file any official charges at this time.