(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A City of Erie police officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.

Calls came in around 5:00 a.m. Sunday, July 30 for shots fired in the 500 block of East 22nd Street in the City of Erie. While Erie Police were investigating one suspect fired at the officers.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, one Erie Police officer was shot and was transported to UPMC Hamot.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody and police continue to investigate.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area while the investigation takes place and anyone with related information or video evidence is asked to contact PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.