HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has passed a new law focused on offering schools more flexibility when it comes to providing educational opportunities to students.

House Bill 1507, sponsored by Representative Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton), will now change the instructional time requirement from just 180 days to either 180 days or 990 secondary and 900 elementary hours.

The previous law required schools to provide 180 days of instruction per school year, however, a school board was permitted to request a school week be comprised of 27.5 hours as the equivalent of five school days.

“Giving schools more options to tabulate instructional time provides educators and administrators a better opportunity to meet the needs of students,” Topper said. “This legislation was developed in consultation with the Superintendent’s Association and will lead to more participation in internships and extended career and technology hours, allowing for increased individualized educational opportunities, student support and more focused workforce development.”

The bill removes the approval process and automatically sets the standard of 180 days or 990 secondary and 900 elementary hours per year. For more information on the bill, visit the Pa. House website.