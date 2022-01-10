CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (AP) — A wooden roller coaster built more than eight decades ago that was the centerpiece of a northwestern Pennsylvania amusement park is no more, but officials say it wasn’t destroyed by a fire at the park last week.

A statement on Conneaut Lake Park’s Facebook page said damage to the Blue Streak roller coaster Tuesday afternoon was “from the heavy equipment demolishing it” in accord with a permit issued for that purpose.

The statement said a burn permit was also issued for “small controlled fires” to burn the wood during demolition, but a heavy equipment issue allowed the flames to spread to a loading dock.

No one was injured.