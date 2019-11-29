Pennsylvania man requests friends for Thanksgiving on local news

It was a message that reminded us of what the holidays are really about

Lonely Talkback Caller Finds New Friends on Thanksgiving (WNEP)

ARCHBALD, Pa. (WNEP) — A Pennsylvania man and disabled vet tells a local TV station he spends holiday’s and his birthday alone every year.

A crowd of over 100 people, mostly strangers, gathered in Archbald on a rainy Thanksgiving morning just to wish one man a happy holiday.

The night before Thanksgiving, viewers of WNEP heard a simple request during their ‘Talkback 16’ segment. It was from a man who has spent his holidays alone for 15 years, and just wants someone to keep him company.

“I’ve got a request. I don’t want no food, how about some friends? 15 years I haven’t have anybody to spend Thanksgiving with, my birthday, Christmas, New Year’s, it’s getting boring as hell. But I love what you’re doing to help other people,” the man, Carl Braun, requested.

That one phone call led hundreds of other viewers to reach out, asking how they could find this man.

The news station was immediately flooded with phone calls and messages on social media.



They learned his name is Carl Braun. He’s a 60-year-old, disabled veteran who lives in Archbald, Pennsylvania.

WNEP put a call out on social media to meet at a park in the borough to surprise him. Mission accomplished.

“I just could not believe that that many people did have open hearts, that cared,” said Braun.

Carl went from having no plans and no one to spend the holiday with, to having more invitations than he knew what to do with!



Now Carl has one more message he wants you to hear: “Keep your hearts open all year long, not just around the holidays.”