Pennsylvania man pleads not guilty to 1969 California death

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A 75-year-old Pennsylvana man has pleaded not guilty to strangling a young Southern California mother in 1969.

John Sipos entered the plea Tuesday in San Diego.

Prosecutors and police say DNA evidence and forensic genealogy led to his arrest in the half-century-old killing of Mary Scott.

The mother of two was living alone in San Diego when an intruder attacked, raped and strangled her.

Sipos was arrested this fall at his home in Schnecksville, near Allentown.

Sipos reportedly had recently gotten out of the Navy and was living in San Diego when Scott was killed.