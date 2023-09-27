CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on federal charges, accused of breaking into skills game machines across the Commonwealth.

Rolando Pena has been indicted by a grand jury for conspiracy to transport stolen money in interstate commerce and interstate transportation of stolen money.

It was cited in the indictment that in March Pena broke into and stole money from six different skilled machines, including one in Johnstown.

Pena, along with other individuals, then transported the stolen money across state lines to New Jersey and New York. According to the indictment, Pena deposited a total of $21,500 into banks in New York, New York.

The counts of the indictment can be found below.

If Pena is charged and found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison along with a fine no greater than $250,000 for the felony of conspiracy to transport stolen money in interstate commerce.

Pena could also face up to 10 years in prison, along with a fine no greater than $250,000 for the felony of interstate transportation of stolen money.