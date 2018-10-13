Pennsylvania man convicted in death of wife found in Lake Erie

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A northwestern Pennsylvania man accused of killing his wife and tossing her body into Lake Erie has been convicted of first-degree murder.

The Erie Times-News reports that jurors deliberated for an hour and 40 minutes before convicting 49-year-old Christopher Leclair, who faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Prosecutors in Erie County said Leclair was having an affair and killed his 51-year-old wife, Karen, in the summer of 2017 because his girlfriend had given him an ultimatum to choose between her and his wife.

Defense attorney Bruce Sandmeyer argued Friday that Karen Leclair killed herself because she was upset that her husband had been cheating on her.

Leclair convicted on all counts, which also included abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering, and false reports.

